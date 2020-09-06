The beauty community is mourning the loss of influencer Ethan Is Supreme, born Ethan Peters. The 17-year-old made his mark online with his fierce looks, and his clothing brand Hellboy.

The cause of death has not yet been made public, but his friend artist Ava Louise mentioned online that he has previously struggled with addiction. "Ethan had an addiction and addiction should not be shamed. I'm openly discussing his cause of death to save the next kid from a perc. He was so bright and so smart. He needed to live. He was more than his demons and you all are to. Please get help. Call 1-800-662-4357," she wrote on Twitter.

"My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one," she also wrote. "I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you'd want me to say to the Internet rn but I'm to heartbroken to say it. Rip."

She also wrote a dedication on Instagram, "He was the only person I spoke to for months. I was all alone and struggling and Ethan inspired me again. He was here with me for my birthday 2 weeks ago and I'm so thankful I got to spend it with him. I'm so fucking thankful he flew out to bum ass Rutgers university to see me. We had our last FaceTime call last night and I am so so so sorry I cut it short. I can't breathe."

"This is the worst pain I ever felt. Iv lost friends but never a best friend. Ethan saw me through my lows and celebrated my highs with me. He was so much more than what you all saw online. His amazing parents have been parents to me when mine haven't been the best, so please respect their privacy at this time." She ended her message saying, "Ethan fucking Peters I'm gunna make sure you legacy lives on you were meant for so much, the smartest teenager I knew. I hope there's an afterlife and you're doing wild shit up there I really fucking do."