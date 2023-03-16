Eric Andre Allegedly Posted Those Nudes After Emily Ratajkowski Split

Eric Andre allegedly posted those nudes with Emily Ratajkowski following their breakup.

According to E! News, an unnamed friend of the My Body author, 31, claimed that the 39-year-old comedian shared the viral set of NSFW pics after their fling fizzled out, which may be why she never posted or reshared the suggestive shots herself for Valentine's Day. Because as the source told the outlet, Ratajkowski apparently "broke up with Eric days before he posted that photo," before saying that "she had nothing to do with the posting."

The tidbit comes shortly after Andre detailed the origins of the photos to Rolling Stone, explaining that he was "drinking wine" when the model started to laugh and said, "'I have to take a picture of this.'"

"She took the picture, we both started cracking up, and she was like, 'This is iconic.' She kept saying ‘iconic,'" he continued, prior to adding that Ratajkowski supposedly consented to publicly sharing the photos. As Andre put it, "We both agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world."

But on the heels of Andre's post, fans were left confused after Ratajkowski appeared to hint at the dissolution of their whirlwind romance a few days later in a TikTok, where she used an audio clip about starting something with a new person "when a situationship ends." She then seemingly confirmed that she was no longer seeing Andre when she was spotted out the next week with DJ Orazio Rispo, another guy she'd been romantically linked to after her split from Pete Davidson. She previously filed for divorce from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last fall, who she shares a 1-year-old son with.

Neither Andre nor Ratajkowski have commented on the claim. In the meantime though, you can read everything the supermodel's friend told E! News here.