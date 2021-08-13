Eminem's Child Stevie Comes Out as Genderfluid

Eminem's child, Stevie, has come out as genderfluid.

Recently, the 19-year-old made the announcement in a TikTok documenting the evolution of their pronouns and gender expression via a series of photos.

"Watch me become more comfortable with myself," she wrote on the video itself which was captioned "forever growing and changing" alongside the "genderfluid" and "bi" hashtags.

In the comments, Stevie — who is the biological child of Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, and was adopted by the rapper in 2005 — went on to explain that he had "spent a long time trying to pick a name I felt uncomfortable with."

"And the first name I felt comfortable with is Stevie!," she said, before also revealing that she was in the process of changing her name on her passport.

Needless to say, the TikTok was met with support from those who expressed how "proud" they were of him.

"Congrats on your journey to finding yourself," as one person wrote, while another added, "I am very happy that you are feeling comfortable with yourself even if I don't know you personally."

Watch Stevie's TikTok for yourself, below.