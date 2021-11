Emily Ratajkowski knows why Pete Davidson is irresistible.

By now, we've all heard the romance rumors surrounding Kim Kardashian and our A-list lothario. However, despite his dalliances with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, there's a fair amount of people who still don't get the appeal — so let Emrata explain.

In a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the My Body author said she understood Davidson's appeal, starting with how "professional" he is.

"First of all, you should know that about Pete," she told Meyers before adding that he's also "got the height."

"Obviously women find him very attractive," Ratajkowski said. ""He seems super charming,"

The supermodel then went on to also say that he's "vulnerable" and "lovely," not to mention stylish as hell, saying, "His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!"

But his selling point according to her? His "super great relationship with his mom." Aww.

Watch Ratajkowski discuss Davidson's appeal for yourself below.