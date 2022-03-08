“The bitch is definitely back.” Ever the style icon, Elton John just announced his latest fashion collaboration with drop culture staple Palace Skateboards. The London-based streetwear brand and "Rocket Man" singer co-posted a brief teaser on Instagram to share the good news and tell fans what to expect of the unexpected link-up.

The 16-piece collection has John’s face, complete with his legendary thick frames, all over it. The capsule collection spans woven rugs, sweaters, velour tracksuits and even a limited edition skate deck — all featuring various archival imagery celebrating John's iconic wardrobe over the years. “I never thought I’d see my face on a skateboard,” John says — excited by the twist of fate.

John isn't the only one stepping into new environments; Palace, traditionally known for its penchant for casual dressing, gets a bit of a glam overhaul including offering a velour tracksuit with a foil Palace Triferg in place of John's usual Gucci numbers.

This new collection is just the latest in a long string of releases the legendary singer has had in the works. Just last month, he launched the Teddy Fresh x Elton John collection with the help of Hila Klein, a YouTuber famous for the H3 Podcast. Some of the line’s pieces featured imagery inspired by John’s albums Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and The One.

When he’s not dabbling in fashion lines, John’s busy reclaiming his place at the top of the Billboard charts. His hit song “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” that features Dua Lipa just became one of eight songs to hit 20 weeks or more atop the No. 1 spot on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

To cop John’s Palace line, be ready to fight off hypebeasts when it drops on Friday, March 11.