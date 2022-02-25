Elliot Page is pushing back against an interpretation of Texas law that would targeting trans youth and their families.

Earlier this week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued that gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth, including hormone therapy and puberty blockers, should be considered a form of "child abuse" under pre-existing state law.

“There is no doubt that these procedures are ‘abuse’ under Texas law, and thus must be halted,” Paxton said. “The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has a responsibility to act accordingly. I’ll do everything I can to protect those who take advantage of and harm young Texans.”

On the heels of Paxton's declaration, Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a directive requiring the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to start conducting "prompt and thorough investigations" of gender-affirming treatments.

In response, Page fiercely condemned the move in a statement to Variety, saying he was "horrified by the inhumane and downright dangerous declarations by the Texas Governor and Attorney General."

"Trans youth deserve gender-affirming care and to be able to live their true, authentic selves without fear and oppression," he said. "I stand with trans youth and their families."

Page previously came out as trans in 2020 and has been open about his gender journey, calling his gender affirmation surgery "life-saving" and adding that this is "the case for so many people." However, the actor wasn't the only one who spoke out, with the parents of trans kids, such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Gabrielle Union, also voicing their opposition to a directive.

As a mother of a trans person I'm am outraged! https://t.co/tblicYqewb — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 23, 2022

This is where we are. We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago. The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight? Who truly gives a sh*t and whose on that performative bs? Let's see. https://t.co/WEFH0xETGw — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Golden Globe-winner MJ Rodriguez said that we must "protect trans youth."

"Most trans youth come to there [sic] parents, especially ones who are supportive, when it comes to furthering their transition," she wrote. "THAT IS NOT ABUSE."

PROTECT TRANS YOUTH! Most trans youth come to there parents, especially ones who are supportive, when it comes to furthering their transition. THAT IS NOT ABUSE. The youth of 2022 are much more aware of themselves through knowledge and safe positive influence! Stop attacking us! — Michaela Jaé (Mj) (@MjRodriguez7) February 24, 2022

Read Variety's full report here.