Star of Juno, The Umbrella Academy and the documentary TV series Gaycation Elliot Page has publicly come out as a trans man. The beloved actor and producer will now use he/they pronouns.

Page posted a heartfelt message to fans on social media this morning, beginning, "I feel lucky to be writing this. To have arrived at this place in my life."

He also expressed "overwhelming gratitude" to those who had supported him in the journey, and added how "remarkable it feels" to finally love who I am enough to "pursue my authentic self."

Formerly one of the most visible lesbian actors in Hollywood, Page has long been an advocate for LGBTQ people, speaking out on queer issues since rising to fame in the late 2000s off the back of Juno, for which he received an Oscar nomination.

It comes as no surprise that his statement promises to continue advocating for the trans community: "To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Congrats, Elliot! Read Twitter's excited responses to his post, below.