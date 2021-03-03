Ella Emhoff has announced her next big fashion move.

On Monday, Kamala Harris' step-daughter revealed to Good Morning Vogue that she was in the process of creating a new knitwear collection with Batsheva, who made the dress that catapulted Emhoff to virality during the inauguration.

"It's so weird because I've followed her for a really long time, and then I was thinking about what to wear for the inauguration," the 21-year-old model and Parsons student said of designer Batsheva Hay, before adding that "so many of her designs are so cohesive to my personal wants and needs."

Emhoff went on to add, "What's so important about designing, especially to me, is being able to create things that you like without the outside influence of what you think the fashion industry wants."

Last month, Emhoff — who recently signed with IMG Models and walked for Proenza Schouler at NYFW — created a five-piece knitwear capsule, which immediately sold out. And while there's no word yet on specific designs or a release date for her latest collection, the announcement's definitely great news for anyone still itching to wear one of her coveted designs.