Whether it pertains to the consumption of fossil fuels or fast fashion, the disastrous effects that humans have had on our planet has been of increasing concern. So if we want to not only keep our planet beautiful but habitable, we all have to be more conscious of how our choices affect the global environment.

Earth Day, which champions environmental protection, began in 1970 and has grown in its efforts to honor our planet. For the fashion and shopping savvy, the question remains regarding how to remain stylish and sustainable. But it's quite simple and the thrift store is not your only option. With growing efforts for implementing sustainable practices, it's becoming easier to shop sustainably than one might realize.

This year's Earth Day is challenging fashion creators of all levels to blend their creative eyes with the spirit of defending Mother Nature, and the outcome is a slew of environmentally friendly essentials, including bags, glasses, boots and underwear. And the pieces we see here are the living proof that at the heart of sustainability is still creativity, in both design and materials, human talents and renewable resources.

Aerrem Aerrem is launching a brand new, fashion-forward bag for everyday wear with an environmental mission. Proudly being the first tote bag specifically designed to carry two refillable bottles or tumbles, Aerrem is aiming to help people establish a new, nature-friendly daily habit and do their part to save the planet by refusing single-use plastics. The Aerrem tote is customizable in various colors and lengths, and is spacious enough for phone, keys, wallet and other essentials. But the best part is its statistical applicability in reducing environmental impact: in one year, just one Aerrem bag can help save the average consumer 720 plastic bottles, 250 coffee cups and 684 pounds of carbon dioxide.

Canada Goose Canada Goose recently introduced their new sustainability report that includes two new commitments in areas that will have a more tangible impact on their business. First, they're committing to using 100% sustainable packaging by 2025 and second, they plan to use Preferred Fibres and Materials (PFMs) in 90% of its products by 2025.

Depop To celebrate Earth Day, Depop is partnering with singer-songwriter Maria Isabel with an exclusively curated Depop shop accompanied by a sustainability focused episode of Depop's 'Let's talk' series. Isabel hopes to express the importance of sustainability not only in fashion but in entertainment as well. In the 'Let's Talk' roundtable, she will discuss this mission and how we can celebrate the Earth year-round. The conversation will go live on Depop's YouTube channel on April 22nd. Additionally, Isabel has chosen her favorite sellers to appear on the app's explore page alongside her Additionally, Isabel has chosen her favorite sellers to appear on the app's explore page alongside her Depop shop which offers a curated selection of pieces from her wardrobe, available only throughout April.

DL1961 DL1961 is at the forefront of denim meets sustainability, and this time they're bolstering an entire collection to help refresh your spring wardrobe with an array of must-have pieces. Highlights include the Eden jacket, a trucker-inspired, rugged denim outerwear with a relaxed fit through the body and sleeves, and the utilitarian Freja jumpsuit in a classic army green wash with patch pockets. And with a note on giving back, DL1961 has committed to donate a dollar from every order to One Tree Planted for the entire month of April.

Dos Swim If you want to take a dip in the pool or soak in the sun this Earth Day, DOS SWIM has your swimwear needs covered. All of the collection prints utilize deadstock lycra. For solid colorways, DOS often uses 100% regenerated nylon from post consumer materials. Sold as separates, the bikini tops and bottoms range from $69-79 and a one piece swimsuit is $149. Aside from swimwear, the brand also offers buckets hats made from recycled 70s beach towels ($125).

Eleven Six This Earth Day, you can still be blissfully cozy. ELEVEN SIX partnered with artist Zaria Forman to shed light on climate change. Forman, who is known for documenting climate change through her pastel drawings, added her touch to the brand's SS21 knitwear collection. Handmade by women artisans in Peru, the collaboration highlights the reality that fostering sustainability takes unified effort. From April 22-30, the brand will donate 20% of all online sales to conserve.org, which provides a way for people to conserve land.

Farfetch Luxury retail platform, Farfetch, is releasing its first annual Conscious Luxury Trends Report. The report highlights how luxury consumers are shopping more responsibly. Farfertch is also launching an enhanced version of its Fashion Footprint Tool, which allows consumers to understand the impact of their fashion choices. Throughout the past year, the online platform has launched a handbag resale service, highlights sustainable designers on their platform, and partnered with The Restory, all adding to its sustainability efforts.

FRAME In honor fo Earth Day, FRAME launched a new circular denim collection, as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Jeans Redesign project. The collection introduces two pairs of jeans and a denim jacket designed with 100% cotton, post-consumer recycled materials, and raw metal hardware. All of the denim pieces used a minimum of 98% cellulose-based fibers, are free of harmful chemicals, and are produced with significantly less water.

Freedom Moses Slide sandal brand Freedom Moses teams up with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation. Freedom Moses' mission to promote a calm lifestyle while not the Earth inspired their recyclable, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan slides. The brand also guarantees the products are made in audited and approved factories offering fair wage and safe working conditions. This Earth Day, the brand is partnering with One Tree Planted to plant 1 tree for every slide purchased on April 22nd.

For Days For Days is a zero-waste circular fashion brand that is committed to helping you shop sustainably not just on Earth Day, but all year. The brand utilizes 100% organic cotton and upcycled materials. Not only does For Days provide conscious buying with their products, through the For Days' Closet & Credit program, members can send back their For Days clothing (in any condition!) for a credit that can be applied to new items. Their "Take Back" bag accepts both For Days clothing and non-For Days clothing. Items that are sent back are then recycled or repurposed into things like insulation or stuffing for furniture.

Hunter This Earth Day, Hunter Boots is asking consumers to give back to Mother Earth with just the right incentive: its iconic rain boots in lush green, in both tall and short versions. This footwear certified by the Forest Stewardship Council is both an environmentally responsible and stylish selection from Hunter Boots for consumers looking for a product at the intersection of quality and sustainability. As an added bonus to those who wish to make a difference, Hunter Boots has pledged to plant a single tree for every product sold across their website during World Earth Day, on the forest home of the last remaining stronghold of Sabah's native orangutan in Malaysian Borneo.

Markarian Markarian's sustainable knitwear for FW21 is made from recycled cashmere and sustainably harvested mohair. The production method reduces energy and water consumption by 76% and 89% respectively when compared to traditional virgin wool production. Also sourced from ethically responsible farms, the Sustainable Mohair Production Guidelines keep land management, animal health, and well-being in mind.

Mark Cross Mark Cross has produced a special edition tote made of the brand's upcycled materials. The Essentials Upcycled MC Jacquard & Leather Tote Bag features upcycled leather, organic cotton, recycled polyester, and reused cotton twill. The tote is available in seven color trims and retails for $850. It is currently available for pre-order on the site.

MCM MCM is releasing two discrete capsules as its handbook for saving the planet in style. First is the Sustainable Lo Terrain Sneaker that is the Earth-friendly version of MCM's classic Terrain low-top sneaker. Comprising three variations for men and women, the sneaker line spotlights biodegradable shoelaces, recyclable logo outsoles and metal-free calf leather upper and lining. Then, with a surprising, intimate twist, comes the Sustainable Bras & Underwear that includes bras, briefs, and thongs. Made from biodynamic Egyptian cotton, each undergarment features MCM's legendary logo on the widened comfort waistband.

Prada The Prada Re-Nylon collection is made of Econyl recycled nylon yarn. Econyl is obtained by regenerating plastic waste from oceans, fishing nets and textile fibers, which can be recycled again and again without sacrificing quality.

Salvatore Ferragamo In celebration of Earth Day, Salvatore Ferragamo launches the sustainable Earth Top Handle bag and F-80 Skeleton Sustainable timepiece. Made out of cork, which is natural and renewable, the Earth Top Handle bag has a natural look and texture to it. Additionally, the lining is crafted from linen (natural and biodegradable) and the zipper tape and thread are made of 100% recycled polyester.

Secteur 6 Secteur 6 created a 100% organic cotton tunic dubbed Mother Earth that can be worn and rocked as a dress, sweatshirt, or après swim. Coming in a simple colorway of black, white, and silver, the topwear sees one single word "MOTHEREARTH" debossed across the side of its right sleeve to, making both a visual impact and serving as a daily reminder to hold fashion accountable to the environment.

Silhouette Silhouette's optical collection has long been dedicated to protecting the environment and conserving resources. The leading global eyewear brand is also relaunching the classic, cult-favorite '70s style adorned by the likes of Elton John and John Lennon in its newest capsule. The limited-edition Titan Minimal Art Futura is back with an ultra-lightweight, eye-catching curve with four different shades of mirror gradient. Silhouette also employs injection molding with their own patented material that generates 85% less waste than traditional acetate, completing a compelling selling point of nostalgia, chicness, and sustainability.

Stella McCartney Stella McCartney is releasing a capsule supporting Greenpeace's campaign to stop deforestation in the Amazon, which is fuelled by industrial agriculture and meat production. The initiative embodies a shared commitment to protecting the planet and wildlife, and jointly celebrates the two organisations' respective 20th and 50th anniversaries. Launched as part of the Summer 2021 collection, the Stella x Greenpeace capsule pieces feature graphics inspired by vintage eco activist designs on two t-shirts and two sweatshirts made from a soft organic cotton in pale blue and white marble colourways. Stella McCartney x Greenpeace capsule prices range from $350 to $775 and will be shoppable on April 23rd at stellamccartney.com as well as select retailers globally.