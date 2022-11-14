Dua Lipa is making it clear that she will not be performing at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony this month.

"There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar," Lipa said via an Instagram Story. "I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform."

The "Levitating" singer went out of her way to explain why she seemingly would not perform even if asked to: "I will be cheering England on from afar, and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”

This is not Lipa's first foray into geopolitics and activism. Earlier this year, the singer, who was born in London to Kosovar Albanian parents, was named Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo in recognition of her years of philanthropy in the country. And as a UNICEF Good Will Ambassador, she visited Lebanon in 2019 to meet refugees of the Syria conflict.

The FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on November 20 in Doha, Qatar with a match between the host nation and Ecuador. Qatar was announced as the host nation back in December 2010, making it the first Arab state to host the world's largest sporting event. The event has shed light on the nation's treatment of migrant workers, who make up 90% of the workforce.