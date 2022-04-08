Remember the absolutely picture perfect, no-issues-at-all happy couple of the 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith? Well, they’re back together! We obviously love a drama-filled on-again-off-again relationship. Except for this time, instead of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starring as the titular characters, the reboot sees Donald Glover and Maya Erskine on the silver screen.

Expected to release this year, the Amazon series originally boasted Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Mrs. Smith and executive producer. But Glover and Waller-Bridge, who first joined forces for Solo: A Star Wars Story, parted ways.

Their spilt was not quite as dramatic as Mr. and Mrs. Smith’s. The Hollywood Reporter cited a “different creative vision for the series” as the reason for Waller-Bridge’s departure from the project, and what’s a small creative difference among friends?

In a recent interview with Interview magazine, Donald Glover asked himself (yes, you read that right) if the two had remained friends since working together.

“What does it mean to be a friend?” the ever meta-Glover asked responded. “I still like her. I assume she still likes me.”

In the same interview, announcing Erskine’s addition to the project, Glover told himself, “She’s dope. It’s exciting. I really love the show. I’m writing the finale now.”

Erskine is most known for co-creating and starring in the Hulu original series Pen15, where she played a middle schooler named Maya, alongside friend and collaborator Anna Konkle.

Previously on set with nearly exclusively 12-year-olds, Erskine's experience with Mr. and Mrs. Smith will surly feel like a totally new venture. Considering Glover and Erskine’s comedic prowess, we expect to see sillier, if not more seductive reimagining of the action-packed movie.

The show has a multi-year contract with Amazon — promising news for Glover’s TV following who had been patiently waiting for Atlanta's third season, which aired late in March after a four-year hiatus. Glover is back and busy, expecting the fourth and final season of Atlanta later this year and slating Mr. and Mrs. Smith for a 2022 debut.

Waller-Bridge is also expecting an Amazon series, announced in March, though the plot, genre and potential co-stars are as elusive as the “creative differences” she faced with Glover. Regardless of what they may be, at least we’ll always have the above video to remember the odd couple.