As rent prices across the US continue to spike, it seems there's better time than the present to cash in that lease and opt, instead, for a stay in Dolly Parton's tour bus.

The iconic bus — in which Parton wrote albums like 9 to 5: The Musical and Backwoods Barbie — was used from 2008 to 2022. It’s seen over 360,000 miles clocked in on it as she wandered throughout all of North America, including over 60 cities in the US and Canada on the Pure & Simple Tour in 2016.

Now, after over a decade on the road, it’s finally coming to rest in its final destination, with Parton telling Knox News, “(I) decided to retire it because I wasn’t touring that much anymore and it just was sitting there, and I thought this could be put to really good use." All 26,000 square feet of the tour bus, which Parton dubbed her “Gypsy Wagon,” now reside in Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and it’s available for anyone to book as long as they can pay the starting price of a whopping $10,000 for at least two nights in the iconic vehicle. Ok, so maybe hang onto that lease a little while longer.

Parton's Gypsy Wagon can sleep two and comes with an extra guest room in the DreamMore Resort & Spa that accommodates four. It has everything needed to live a lavish lifestyle, including a kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator, a tub, a dining area and two toilets. It was built so Parton could get work done while on the road, and it was so cozy that she would spend the night inside instead of booking a hotel room.

You’ll also sleep with your head resting right next to Parton's giant cabinet of admittedly creepy blonde wigs on your right and a view into the beautiful resort outside on your left. The bedroom comes with a massive TV mounted on the wall, perfect for unwinding at the end of the night after exploring the rest that DreamMore Resort & Spa has to offer, including VIP dining experiences and adventure tours in the Pink Jeep Wrangler.

A portion of the proceeds generated by the stays will be donated to The Dollywood Foundation, which gives books to over a million children every month. This comes right after Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center on June 15 to help them research pediatric infectious diseases like the coronavirus, increasing their understanding of how to diagnose and treat them in children — especially in those with cancer — with Parton telling the medical center, “I love all children. No child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible.”

The Gypsy Wagon may be turning off of the road for the final time, but it’s sure to see many more adventures with its permanent residence in DreamMore Resort & Spa, with the money going to a good cause at the end of the day.