Say it ain't so. This Thursday, Doja Cat announced on Twitter that'd she'd be leaving the music industry behind. The "Say So" singer, who's no stranger to internet blowback, finally had enough after Paraguayan fans and journalists flooded her feed with hate messages.

Last night, after performing in Brazil at the Lollapalooza music festival, Doja apologized to fans for a show that didn’t measure up to her expectations. “I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I fucking love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better” she wrote.

However, her sweet words for Brazil didn’t go unnoticed by her Paraguayans fans who demanded she show them the same love. A few days prior to her Lolla set, Doja was scheduled to perform in Paraguay’s capital at the Asunciónico festival, which ended up getting canceled because of weather conditions. After seeing Doja’s appreciation for her Brazil fans, the Paraguyans began accusing her of not showing the same support to those who were anxiously anticipating the singer's performance.

“Not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single instagram story!!!! You made us empty!!” a fan wrote in reply to her tweet for Brazil. Another one named her account “JUSTICE FOR PARAGUAY” and shared a pic of Doja Cat, with the label “Public Enemy #1” printed on top of it.

It was this image that set Doja off, to which she replied “I’m not sorry.”

While initially she claimed, “I moved on I’m just gonna let everybody be mad,” Doja soon changed her Twitter name to “i quit” and tweeted, “i’m not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour.”

Overwhelmed by her fans’ social responses, she wrote: “It’s gone and I don’t give a f**k anymore. I f**king quit I can’t wait to f**king disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” and “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f**king fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a f**king nightmare. Unfollow me,” tweets that she later deleted.

In her last tweet, she wrote “This s**t ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”

The singer is scheduled to join The Weeknd in his North America tour this summer. Should we expect any change of plans?