Ladies and gentlemen, we have a celebrity lockdown engagement. Demi Lovato announced on Instagram last night that she will marry actor Max Ehrich, and they have purchased a simply enormous diamond ring to prove it.

Going by the photo, this looks to be an A.Rod and J.Lo-style beach proposal. They both look really happy! The caption is a little weird, but definitely heartfelt.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' — something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," Lovato writes. "To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner."

Ehrlich's response on his own grid is also fun, featuring many emojis. "You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," he writes. "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some."

The couple have been official since the beginning of this year, so this is a quick one. But when you know, you know. Congrats!