Delilah Belle Hamlin revealed she accidentally overdosed.

On Tuesday, the model took to Instagram to detail her ongoing health battle with Epstein-Barr virus, Lyme disease and encephalitis. Hamlin was also suffering from Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS), which led to severe panic attacks.

According to Hamlin, she sought help from a psychiatrist, who ended up overprescribing her Xanax and other drugs.

"He overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes like 10 milligrams, and he gave me like 20 milligrams three times a day and then he gave me 3 milligrams of Xanax a day. So my body got dependent on Xanax," she said before clarifying she "wasn't like a drug addict." Rather, her "body was dependent on it because of how much the doctor had prescribed." However, the drug she ended up overdosing on was propranolol, which landed her in the hospital after taking Benadryl.

"I didn't mean to at all," she said of the harrowing experience. Hamlin then went on to say that she decided to voluntarily enter a treatment center in Arizona afterward to help her "come down on the Xanax." And while it was "really hard at first being there," she made a lot of progress and was able to "cut down so much" of her Xanax use. Unfortunately, though, she was asked to leave after three weeks because she was a "medical risk."



"I actually just got back yesterday. I'm really sad because I thought this place was gonna be a place to cure me...and it would just be a place I could relax," Hamlin, who also went to rehab twice in 2018 for mental health issues, said. She added that leaving the facility was "really hard for me, because in mind if I'm too sick for this place, I'm too sick for anywhere. How can I get better?"

All of this spurred her to ask her followers for support and recommendations for specialists who could help with her health issues as her "family and I are struggling to figure out what to do."

"It's an invisible illness," Hamlin said. "I can look perfectly fine and feel perfectly horrible."

According to Hamlin, a brain inflammation caused by flying to Mykonos back in July caused her to start having seizures "left and right." In combination with her other health issues, "starting to get a bit scary," which made her decide to take a social media break in August.

"On social media, we see what people want us to see. I want you to see that I'm not perfect," she said. "For a long time, for many reasons, I didn't take my physical and mental health seriously. I wasn't taking it seriously, as it confuses people and even myself sometimes because I look fine or I look healthy, so people don't understand fully when I 'don't feel good.' "

Hamlin then explained she had to "prioritize [her] physical and mental health," even though she does "feel weirdly guilty doing so."

"So if I'm not as present on social media, if I don't meet deadlines, if I don't seem [like] myself, if I don't respond to messages," she said. "This is why."

Watch her video below.