Watch Aerial Drone Footage of David Koma's Resort Shoot

The global pandemic has forced many designers to make significant adjustments to their workflow this season. While brands usually release their Resort lines around this time — AKA Cruise or Pre-Spring — some have not been able to produce a new collection due to lockdown restrictions.

So London-based designer David Koma, known for his sculptural, body-contouring shapes, migrated to the British countryside to create his Resort 2021 line in isolation. The press notes say this was the first time he felt he was able to truly connect with country living, having spent most of his life in big cities.

For Koma, this meant exploring more nature-fueled motifs than he's accustomed to, including spring hues like soft pinks and greens sprinkled throughout the usual black/white/sand color palette. Crystal mesh dresses, meanwhile, were inspired by the "morning dew glistening on the flowers" of his daily walks.

In fact, the former Mugler designer decided to stage his lookbook out in the pinnacle of English nature: a geometric pond in the gardens of Hascombe Court. Model Luna Bijl posed atop the water in various corsetry, tailored and leather looks in Koma's signature sexy silhouettes in front lush, outdoor greenery.

Below, watch a series of drone footage that captures behind-the-scenes action of the Resort 2021 lookbook, giving a stunning aerial glimpse at what it took to produce the shoot.