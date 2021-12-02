DaBaby still hasn't donated or spoken to several of the HIV/AIDS organizations he met with earlier this year.

Back in August, the rapper met with nine HIV-awareness charities after making dangerous false claims about HIV/AIDS and homophobic comments during his set at this year's Rolling Loud festival. At the time, the organizations said DaBaby was "genuinely engaged, apologized for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV" and responded to the information with "deep respect." However, it's unclear whether it stuck, seeing as how he hasn't engaged with multiple charities since that meeting.

On World AIDS Day, the Daily Beast spoke to representatives for three out of the nine organizations, all whom said they have yet to receive donations or any kind of follow-up support from him. The organizations that responded include the Positive Women’s Network, the Black AIDS Institute, and the Normal Anomaly Initiative, while the other six have yet to respond.

"Since then, we have not received any outreach, partnership, or funding from DaBaby,” Black AIDS Institute communications consultant Pavni Guharoy said. “The onus is now on him, if he chooses to, to convert his misinformation into allyship by supporting the work of the Black AIDS Institute and other people of color-led HIV organizations.”

DaBaby has yet to comment. However, if the past deletion of his Instagram apology is any indication, he'll probably just go radio silent.