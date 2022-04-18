With all eyes on celebrities at this weekend's Coachella, which finally returned after three years, the spotlight was just as much on the stage outfits as they were on the performances themselves.
Custom pieces were all the rage, as were looks pulled from emerging designers and performances with multiple outfit changes — as was the case for Doja Cat and her stylist Brett Alan Nelson.
Valentino Pink was another big trend on the stage this season, with both Omar Apollo and Conan Gray donning looks from the brand's Fall 2022 collection for their individual slots. Stylist Harry Lambert had Gucci make a custom rainbow mirror sequin jumpsuit based off a sequin skirt from the brand's Aria collection for Harry Styles.
Kat Typaldos did double-duty styling this weekend, outfitting Caroline Polachek in a custom look from Milwaukee native Elena Velez and a simple tank and trousers ensemble from Judy Zhang for Maggie Rogers. And stylist Marta del Rio worked with costume designer Conrad Muscarella and his new label State Fair for Billie Eilish's performance.
See more performance outfits from Coachella, below.
Harry Styles in Gucci
City Girls in Marcell von Berlin
Beck in Celine
Conan Gray in Valentino
Caroline Polacheck in Elena Velez
Megan thee Stallion in Dolce & Gabbana
Omar Apollo in Valentino
Rina Sawayama in AREA
Billie Eilish in State Fair
Doja Cat in Caroline Reznik
Carly Rae Jepsen in Collina Strada
Mika in Mira Mikati
