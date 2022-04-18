With all eyes on celebrities at this weekend's Coachella, which finally returned after three years, the spotlight was just as much on the stage outfits as they were on the performances themselves.

Custom pieces were all the rage, as were looks pulled from emerging designers and performances with multiple outfit changes — as was the case for Doja Cat and her stylist Brett Alan Nelson.

Valentino Pink was another big trend on the stage this season, with both Omar Apollo and Conan Gray donning looks from the brand's Fall 2022 collection for their individual slots. Stylist Harry Lambert had Gucci make a custom rainbow mirror sequin jumpsuit based off a sequin skirt from the brand's Aria collection for Harry Styles.

Kat Typaldos did double-duty styling this weekend, outfitting Caroline Polachek in a custom look from Milwaukee native Elena Velez and a simple tank and trousers ensemble from Judy Zhang for Maggie Rogers. And stylist Marta del Rio worked with costume designer Conrad Muscarella and his new label State Fair for Billie Eilish's performance.

See more performance outfits from Coachella, below.

Harry Styles in Gucci

City Girls in Marcell von Berlin

Beck in Celine

Conan Gray in Valentino

Caroline Polacheck in Elena Velez

Megan thee Stallion in Dolce & Gabbana

Omar Apollo in Valentino

Rina Sawayama in AREA

Billie Eilish in State Fair

Doja Cat in Caroline Reznik

Carly Rae Jepsen in Collina Strada

Mika in Mira Mikati