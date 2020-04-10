Creative Director Claire Waight Keller Exits Givenchy After Three Years

Clare Waight Keller, the first woman to ever lead Givenchy, is parting ways with the company after just three years. Her last collection for the brand ended up being Fall/Winter 2020, which was shown back in March during Paris Fashion Week. WWD first reported the news.

Waight Keller is perhaps best known for creating Meghan Markle's wedding dress in 2018, which featured a long train and ethereal veil. She also brought Givenchy haute couture back to the runway and created some memorable campaigns featuring the likes of Ariana Grande and Marc Jacobs with Charlotte Rampling.

Clare Waight Keller accepting a British Fashion Award from Meghan Markle

"Focusing on a world based on haute couture has been one of the highlights of my professional journey," Waight Keller said in a statement. "I have shared so many incredible moments with the brilliant Givenchy ateliers and design teams: Your exceptional talent and dedication will forever remain in my memories."

"My heartfelt thanks go out to each of the unsung heroes and heroines behind the scenes, for their contribution from product to communications and retail, and every global team member, partner and supplier in between," she added.

Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding dress in 2018

According to the company, which is owned by LVMH, a new "creative organization" will be announced at a later date. Waight Keller's predecessors at Givenchy included Riccardo Tisci (who's now at Burberry), Julien MacDonald, John Galliano and Alexander McQueen.

"Under her creative leadership, and in great collaboration with its ateliers and teams, the maison reconnected with the founding values of Hubert de Givenchy and his innate sense of elegance," said Sidney Toledano, chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group. "I wish Clare all the best in her future endeavors."