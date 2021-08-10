Chromatics have announced that they're breaking up. Members Ruth Radelet and Adam Miller took to Instagram to break the news to fans around the world in a lengthy post about their decision.

"After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics," the shared statement reads. "We would like to thank all of our fans and the friends we have made along the way — we are eternally grateful for your love and support. This has been a truly unforgettable chapter in our lives, and we couldn't have done it without you."

All hope isn't lost for the future though, as it sounds like there could be some solo projects coming out. "We are very excited for the future, and look forward to sharing our new projects with you soon," the band members continue.

Chromatics was formed in Portland, Organ in 2001. Making music that's a mix between lo-fi and punk, they've endured for over 20 years, several rotating members, and six albums and seven EPs — most of which are considered critically acclaimed, important pieces of cultural work.

Even if you haven't heard of Chromatics, you've heard their music if you watch TV. Their songs have been featured on shows like Riverdale, The Mindy Project, Gossip Girl, Mr. Robot, Twin Peaks, The 100, Baby and more. And if you watch movies, you've likely heard them there too — specifically in Taken 2, Drive or The Perfection.

With the end of Chromatics here, one has to wonder if the world will ever get Dear Tommy. The project, originally announced in 2014 and had songs like "Shadow"and "Just Like You" released from it, has yet to be released.

In 2017, it was reported that Chromatics member Johnny Jewels destroyed physical copies of the album after a near-death swimming experience in 2015. (Jewels notably did not sign the band's statement.)

Just when the release of the album seemed to be on the verge of never happening, Chromatics shared a new tracklist in 2020. So fingers crossed that it comes out soon.