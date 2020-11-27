Chrissy Teigen is defending Meghan Markle's decision to talk about her recent miscarriage.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a deeply personal essay via the New York Times about the heartbreaking experience, as part of an effort to combat the stigma surrounding miscarriage. And while many expressed their support and admiration of Meghan's bravery, there were also a few trolls who unfortunately used it as an opportunity to criticize her as well.

That said, Chrissy — who's also been open about the recent loss of her son, Jack — had some blunt words for those trying to perpetuate the idea that Meghan wrote "a 1,000 word op-ed about herself."

In response to one Twitter user arguing that misperception, Chrissy retweeted his post and hit back by writing, "Award for today's absolute piece of shit goes to Marco Giannangeli. Congratulations, piece of shit."

Since then, the star has deleted the call out, explaining that she had forgotten that "[she's] trying to be nicer lol." But even so, it's probably still safe to say that she definitely put the troll in his place.