A song can hold a great deal of significance in a person's life: it can get you through a bad breakup, commemorate a summer well-spent, or catalyze that mixtape you made for your crush that one time. Everyone has the one song that holds a special place in their heart, and Charli XCX wants to know all about it.

The pop auteur is on a quest to find the perfect song for any occasion in her brand new podcast, Charli XCX's Best Song Ever. The singer's first ever standalone podcast will see Charli interviewing her friends and celebrity guests from across music, film, art and fashion about the songs that have shaped pivotal moments in their lives in an attempt to assemble the ultimate life playlist.

"The reason I wanted to do this podcast is because I love talking to people, and I love exploring the emotional connection any person can have with music," Charli XCX says. "Songs that soundtrack specific moments in life can amplify and affect a moment drastically and so I wanted to explore what those moments and songs are with some of my favorite creative people. In every conversation I've had, I've learnt something brand new about each guest and I feel like I've gotten to know each and everyone one of them a little bit more."

Earlier this week, Charli XCX announced her first solo single since last year's how i'm feeling now, "Good Ones," which is set to arrive September 2. Charli first hinted at the beginnings of a new era, confirming the existence of the mythical XCX5 in a tweet last month.