Move over Angels, the fandom has a new name! "Charli STD" is making headlines again following Charli XCX's appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon promoting the release of her latest single "Baby."

Reminiscing on her 2018 collab "Girls," with Cardi B and Bebe Rexha, Charli recalled the mutual (although entirely) virtual admiration between the three.

“It was one of those scenarios where we never actually met when we made the song,” Charli told Fallon. “We shot the music video separately, and we were sending verses and whatever.”

While they may not have exchanged more than verses (and certainly not any bodily fluids), Cardi B, in announcing the song, mistagged Charli XCX as "Charli STD" on Twitter.

“There is an account [on Twitter] called Charli STD” Charli explained on The Tonight Show. “I think Cardi tagged it not once, but twice.” Charli shared the segment to her Instagram, thanking Cardi B for “creating this iconic piece of Twitter history.”

It’s all love for Charli, who “felt honored” by Cardi B’s misnomer. “If anyone is gonna make this kind of online error, it’s gotta be Cardi ’cause it’s iconic and I’m almost happy it happened,”

It’s unclear whether the offer extends to all of us, but Charli set the record straight that Cardi B gets a pass: “she can call me Charli STD whenever she wants.”

As for the official Charli XCX, she's been doing the rounds promoting her newest singles "Baby" and "Beg For It," performing as an SNL musical guest over the weekend — both as herself and as as a singing meatball along with Oscar Isaac. We love her in all forms.

Photo via Getty/ Todd Owyoung/ NBC/ NBCU Photo Bank

