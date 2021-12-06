Update 12/6/21: Chanel has released a statement in light of the controversy surrounding its 2022 advent calendar, which got roasted on TikTok over the weekend for its contents. “This controversy is a bit of a shame because it was not what Chanel intended," Chanel president Bruno Pavlovsky told WWD. "Chanel thought it would please some of its customers by offering this type of product. Evidently, we see that you have to be careful and therefore, in future, we will certainly be much more cautious."

The house also rejected the claim that it blocked any TikTok account and deleted its page. "We have never blocked access to the Chanel TikTok account to anyone, because it is simply not active," the statement read. "It has never been activated, no content has ever been published, it has no subscriber and no subscription. The page therefore appears empty to anyone who visits it ... When Ms. Harmon visited our page, she naturally found the usual message that she could not access this account, just like anyone else on the network."

'Tis the season for advent calendars. And like many other brands out there, French luxury fashion house Chanel dropped theirs in time for the holidays. This was their foray into the world of the traditional holiday gift box, to commemorate 100 years of their signature Chanel No. 5 perfume. And the package, filled with 17 different goodies costs $825. TikTok creator Elise Harmon decided to see if it was worth the hype and the price tag.

Related | A Fast Fashion Dress That Copied A Vintage Chanel Look Is Going Viral

Videos of her opening items from the giant iconic bottle-shaped boxed have gone viral with millions of views — and not for good reasons. Harmon was happy with a couple of items like Chanel Beauty's hand cream, red lipsticks, and a Chanel No. 5 Christmas tree ornament, but the rest didn't exactly impress.

Other gifts included in the calendar were stickers, a picture flipbook, a magnet, a keychain, what looked like a small Chanel dustbag, and a string bracelet that included a wax seal-shaped pendant embossed with the Chanel logo that Harmon said was "giving plastic bottle cap."

@eliseharmon Part 5 I am barely hanging on over here y’all

Related | Chanel Is in a Punk Rock State of Mind

She wrote in a separate post, showing her in low spirits while holding the box, "When you try to get festive by buying an advent calendar but are left with shattered hopes and dreams." In a later video, Harmon alleges that Chanel's TikTok account blocked her.

Harmon isn't the only one disappointed by the advent calendar. One YouTuber reviewed the product and called it "THE MOST FRUSTRATING, OVERPRICED $825 STICKER BOOK." Customers have also flooded the brand's Instagram comments section, making jokes and questioning their decisions over their holiday product.