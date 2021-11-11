It was fashion's third biggest night (after the Met Gala and Oscars) as lots of big names gathered for this year's CFDA Awards at The Pool + The Grill in Midtown Manhattan hosted by Emily Blunt. Christopher John Rogers and Emily Adams Bode were the big winners of the night, scoring Best American Womenswear Designer and Best American Menswear Designer, respectively. Telfar won for Best Accessories Designer and Theophilio was awarded Best Emerging American Designer. See what everyone wore, below.

"The American fashion industry has been called many things, but one thing we can agree on is that optimism and determination drive our industry," said Tom Ford, the CFDA's chairman. "Tonight was a celebration of American Fashion and how the industry came together to navigate the pandemic in so many ways. With COVID came incredible creativity, and it forced us to think in a different way more than ever before – about our brands and what we stand for, about our customers, our employees and everyone who is a part of keeping our businesses moving forward."

Paloma Elsesser in Peter Do

Zendaya in Vera Wang Haute

Dove Cameron in Carolina Herrera

Cara Delevingne in Emporio Armani

Emily Ratajkowski in Miu Miu

Drew Barrymore in Christian Siriano

Anna Wintour in Tom Ford

HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton

Emily Blunt in Michael Kors Collection

Ciara in Tom Ford

Karlie Kloss in Khaite

Steven Kolb in Teddy Vonranson

Ariel Nicholson in Gabriela Hearst

Kid Cudi in ERL

Jeremy O. Harris in Wales Bonner

Aubrey Plaza in Thom Browne

Anya Taylor-Joy in Oscar de la Renta

Maisie Schloss and Violetta Komyshan in Maisie Wilen

J Balvin in Amiri

Kehlani in R13

Tommy Dorfman in Coach

Blake Gray in Ralph Lauren Purple Label

Aurora James in Brother Vellies x Brock Collection