It was fashion's third biggest night (after the Met Gala and Oscars) as lots of big names gathered for this year's CFDA Awards at The Pool + The Grill in Midtown Manhattan hosted by Emily Blunt. Christopher John Rogers and Emily Adams Bode were the big winners of the night, scoring Best American Womenswear Designer and Best American Menswear Designer, respectively. Telfar won for Best Accessories Designer and Theophilio was awarded Best Emerging American Designer. See what everyone wore, below.
"The American fashion industry has been called many things, but one thing we can agree on is that optimism and determination drive our industry," said Tom Ford, the CFDA's chairman. "Tonight was a celebration of American Fashion and how the industry came together to navigate the pandemic in so many ways. With COVID came incredible creativity, and it forced us to think in a different way more than ever before – about our brands and what we stand for, about our customers, our employees and everyone who is a part of keeping our businesses moving forward."
Paloma Elsesser in Peter Do
Zendaya in Vera Wang Haute
Dove Cameron in Carolina Herrera
Cara Delevingne in Emporio Armani
Emily Ratajkowski in Miu Miu
Drew Barrymore in Christian Siriano
Anna Wintour in Tom Ford
HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton
Emily Blunt in Michael Kors Collection
Ciara in Tom Ford
Karlie Kloss in Khaite
Steven Kolb in Teddy Vonranson
Ariel Nicholson in Gabriela Hearst
Kid Cudi in ERL
Jeremy O. Harris in Wales Bonner
Aubrey Plaza in Thom Browne
Anya Taylor-Joy in Oscar de la Renta
Maisie Schloss and Violetta Komyshan in Maisie Wilen
J Balvin in Amiri
Kehlani in R13
Tommy Dorfman in Coach
Blake Gray in Ralph Lauren Purple Label
Aurora James in Brother Vellies x Brock Collection