Shortly after Cardi B's music video "Up" dropped on YouTube, her stylist Kollin Carter took to Instagram Live to gauge people's reactions to the looks. "The outfits weren't really about fashion," he declared. "It was more about the looks being sexy."

But despite there not being any major luxury brands among the fashion credits, the looks nonetheless captured Cardi's provocative style approach and penchant for statement pieces. "I've had so many sleepless nights getting the looks in order," he shared in the video. As such, each outfit was carefully put together from a variety of emerging and custom-order brands.

See, below, for a full breakdown of what Cardi B wore in "Up."

For her choreo scene, Cardi donned a custom powder blue velour cone bra and matching lace-up hot pants by Rey Ortiz. Many users saw references to the Jean Paul Gaultier corset made famous by Madonna.

In the scene where she's perched inside a giant clam, Cardi is serving mermaid couture thanks to her baroque porcelain-finish corset, hip piece, leg pieces, matching handpieces and stripper heels by the renowned makeup artist Joyce Spakman.

The graveyard look is a mix of different brands: Louboutin pumps with back seam stockings, a crystal corset by Abraham D. Levya, custom black roses hat by Sarah Sokol Millinery and earrings by Lillian Shalom.

This custom-made, white Marilyn Monroe-esque "Rolls-Royce Dress" with dagger nails gloves is by Francesco Murano. The crystal neckpiece is by Laurel DeWitt AKA the "The Queen of Chain & Metal."

The clear look in the champagne scene was actually a custom transparent plastic aquatic piece by Amsterdam-based designer Esme Wagemans.

This studded black leather bondage bodysuit and fringe-trimmed arm warmers are by LA-based designer Bryan Hearns in a look that channels Janet Jackson and TLC's Left Eye.

For the single's cover art, Cardi wore a custom plastic and crystal look by Laurel DeWitt.