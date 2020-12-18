America
Cardi B is making her return to reality with a brand new show.

On Thursday, Deadline reported that the former Love & Hip Hop star debuted her Cardi Tries ___ series via Facebook Messenger's new "Watch Together" feature.

According to the publication, Cardi Tries ___ sees the rapper trying out unfamiliar new jobs every Thursday — whether she be a firefighter, teacher, or stunt car racer. And joined by experts in the field, you can be sure that the show is filled with plenty of goofy moments and many of Cardi's famous one-liners.

The first episode is available to watch now. So if you've ever wondered what Cardi would look like as a ballerina, check out the video for yourself, below.

Photo via Getty

