Cardi B is back like she never left. The pop icon and her long-time stylist, Kollin Carter, have been working together on serving looks from the front row this Paris Fashion Week.

In her first public appearance since having her son, the "Up" rapper stepped out in a full Thierry Mugler masterpiece for the debut of the artist's couturissime exhibition. The sequined, deep-cut gown is from the French maison's Fall 1995 show, Cardi B's clear favorite collection after she wore another look from the same show at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Accessorized with matching opera gloves and a cascading ruby necklace, the star of the show is no doubt Bacardi's lavish feather jacket, acting both as a functional accessory for the chilly Paris weather and protection against paparazzi. As we know though, Cardi is all about the drama. What's more luxurious than encrusting your eyebrows with red gems to match your archive Mugler dress? We're living for it.

For the exhibition's afterparty, the rapper changed into a "chill" outfit, at least by her standards. This time, a Spring 1997 couture look consisted of an embossed bustier and a floor-length mesh skirt. Feathers remained in Cardi's repertoire, with black trimming on her top and removable sleeves.

Then on Wednesday, the star made it clear that she's always been team #FreeTheNipple in a Schiaparelli couture outfit.

A double-breasted tweed jacket adorned with golden cups and buttons is typical of the French label heralded by Creative Director Daniel Roseberry. A molded chain plate, resembling a crying human face, is wrapped around Cardi's neck as statement jewelry. The look, combining human anatomy and gold-dipped details, can be boiled down to Roseberry's signature conceptual aesthetic. Topped off with a sculpted headpiece, Cardi resembles an out-of-this-world alien.

She also wore three different looks from Richard Quinn. If you recall, the rapper has a history of working with the London-based label, previously donning a viral ensemble during an impromptu photoshoot in front of the Eiffel Tower during Paris Fashion Week in September 2019.

This season, the starlet was giving Gumpy realness in a gloved catsuit and pleated palazzo pants. A vibrant frilly bonnet, paired with Bottega Veneta sunglasses, was the epitome of a baddie Cabbage Patch Kid. The couture onesie, fitting for the chilly weather that's been overtaking Paris, felt fitting given Cardi's flair for the dramatic.

In a similar monochrome vein, the star stepped out in a body-hugging lilac ensemble on her way to a show. 60's mod-inspired accessories, like opera gloves, oversized sunglasses, and a thick headband complimented the garment's draped silhouette.

Photo via Getty

For another Richard Quinn moment, Cardi B looked straight out of a retro horror movie. The punk-goth inspired look featured a leather trench-coat complete with studs and spiked shoulders. Complemented by a pair of Rick Owens' platform boots, the rapper looked ready to head into battle. Feminine details, like a cinched D'Heygere belt and teenie sunglasses, added a graceful touch to the new mom's ensemble.