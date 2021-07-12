There's never a cent spared for Cardi B's daughter Kulture — and especially when it comes to birthdays. The "WAP" rapper celebrated her daughter's third year over the weekend with a glamorous princess-themed party packed with lavish gifts fit for a queen.

There was a petting zoo for partygoers, a pony ride with a unicorn horn attached to its head and a surprise cameo from Princess Tiana of The Princess and the Frog fame. Cardi even splurged on her baby girl by buying her a diamond charm necklace.

The enormous, expensive necklace was designed by fellow rapper, Elliot Elliante — the same jeweler who created Lil Uzi Vert's $24 million pink diamond forehead implant. Kulture's one-of-a-kind piece features five charms: a Hermès Birkin bag, Minnie Mouse, a wrapped bow heart, a Chanel logo and a "K" initial.

In an Instagram video of Kulture unwrapping the extravagant jewelry, Cardi captioned, "Her daddy outdid me but I still got my baby nice," referencing the the Richard Mille watch that Offset gifted her estimated to be worth around $250k. She continued to shout out @eliantte and thanked him for the luxurious "baby charm necklace."

This is not the first time Kulture has been given some serious drip from her parents. When it was their daughter's first birthday, the couple gifted Kulture a $100,000 diamond-and-enamel Elliante chain embellished with fun characters from the Netflix's series Word Party.

Who knows what year four will bring Kulture!