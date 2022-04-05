Cardi B has deleted her Twitter after getting into it with her fans.

On Sunday, the star took to the platform to respond to her "fuckin dumbass fan base" after they seemingly began criticizing her from not attending the 2022 Grammys, with some even going so far as to blame her two kids and husband Offset for her absence.

“You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the fuck?," she wrote. "When the fuck I hinted I was going? just fuvkin stupid I can't I needs to protect myself."

According to screenshots circulating around Twitter, Cardi started responding to the trolls — some of whom also used this opportunity to bug her about a new album — by telling them things like "SUCK MY DICK" prior to suddenly deactivating her account.

Cardi don’t even like y’all LMAOO, just here for the money LMAOO. pic.twitter.com/KojjrPkH4O — Nicki Minaj | Trolliana😅 (@BussinBrian) April 4, 2022

its clear cardi is the problem, she's even problematic with her own fans..i mean their your fans why are you mad that they asking for the album?😂😂...she scared its gonna flop thats why😂 pic.twitter.com/hIwd3jC2Ux — barbzincorporated (@barbzcorperated) March 5, 2021

However, she did end up elaborating on her decision to skip this year's ceremony despite her song "Up" being nominated for "Best Rap Performance." In a subsequent Instagram Live, Cardi explained she wasn't interested in going to the event as someone who only had one nomination, which she ultimately lost.

“I’m doing girl-day shit today, right? And I’m chilling and everything and then I’m going through my Twitter, and I see people in my Twitter — my fans, my own fucking fans — talking shit," she said. "Practically saying that I’m lazy, and that I was giving hints that I was going to the Grammys."

Cardi added, "Bitch, how the fuck was I giving hints that I’m going to the Grammys when I literally lasering and bleaching my pussy on my Insta story?”

The rapper then went on to say she was "irritated" with "motherfuckers talking like I’m getting cancelled, this and that," adding that "I don’t give a fuck, whatever I said on them tweets, I really motherfucking mean it" in reference to one tweet wishing death on one fan's mom.

“‘Oh, why would you wish that on somebody mother?,’" Cardi continued. "Well, that person brought up my son. If you talking shit about me, why you bringing up my fucking son?”

She said, "That shit really piss the fuck out of me. If you bring up my son, I hate you. I wish the worst on you."

Watch a recording of her Live below.

Half of Cardi live if anyone wanted to see ! I just can’t believe this happened over her not attending the Grammys?#BardiGang ( @iamcardib ) pic.twitter.com/1hUqlOFz1X — Cardi Coming (@CardiComing) April 4, 2022