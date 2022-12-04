Cardi B says she was paid $1 million for a 35-minute set during Art Basel.

In now-deleted tweets, the "Hot Shit" rapper revealed that she was tapped to perform for a group of "elite bankers," sharing an image of payment made out to her from a company called WP Touring, Inc. The exclusive set took place at the Chase Sapphire Lounge in Miami, Florida.



"I got paid 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers' event," Cardi wrote in one deleted tweet, adding that the event was only for "400 people and only for 35 minutes." Seemingly addressing haters, she added at the end, "THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER."

The price tag on the performance wasn't the only thing that turned heads. Cardi took to Twitter to share a custom nude jumpsuit look crafted in the image of the female body, complete with nipples and pubes. "It’s a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look and it represent the purest form of women bodies," wrote the rapper when asked about the outfit.

It was an eventful Art Basel weekend for the rapper, who, in addition to her own performance, also appeared alongside her husband Offset for his hosting gigs at nightclubs like Vendôme and E11even.