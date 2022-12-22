We Asked AI to Explain Buccal Fat Removal

In recent weeks, "Buccal Fat Removal" has become the cosmetic procedure everyone's Googling — especially after a recent Instagram post and appearance by Funny Girl star Lea Michele where her cheeks looked noticeably more sculpted and sunken than usual. In order to better understand what all this means, we asked Artificial Intelligence (AI) to explain the trend, below.

Buccal fat removal is a cosmetic procedure that involves the removal of fat from the cheeks. It is also known as buccal lipectomy or buccal fat pad excision. The procedure is performed under general or local anesthesia.

During the procedure, an incision is made inside the mouth or on the outside of the cheek. The buccal fat pad is then carefully removed. The incision is then closed with sutures. Buccal fat removal can be an effective way to reduce the fullness of the cheeks and improve the facial contour. It can also help to reduce the appearance of jowls and other signs of facial aging. The recovery period is usually short, with most people returning to their normal activities within a few days.

The procedure is typically done for cosmetic reasons, however it can also be used to reduce pain caused by the cheeks rubbing together. It can also reduce the appearance of a “chipmunk” look, which is when the cheeks are overly full.

One of the main benefits of this procedure is that it is minimally invasive and offers a quicker recovery than other forms of facial surgery. It often produces a more natural-looking result than other types of facial surgery, such as a facelift. However, there are some risks associated with buccal fat removal. These include swelling, bruising, infection and permanent nerve damage.

Lea Michele, star of Glee and Scream Queens, is the latest in a long line of celebrities rumored to undergo buccal fat removal surgery. Other celebrities who have reportedly opted for the procedure include Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Cardi B.

Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that she had undergone a cosmetic procedure. Teigen was open about the procedure, which she had done in order to achieve a more “defined” look. Her decision to get buccal fat removal was a personal choice. She was open about the procedure and appears to be happy with the results.

Overall, buccal fat removal is a safe and effective way to reduce the fullness of the cheeks and improve the facial contour. It is important to discuss the risks and benefits with your doctor before proceeding with the procedure.

