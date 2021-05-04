Our boys just dropped a brand new Bangtan Bomb video on the BTS YouTube channel, and it sees Jimin and Jungkook get creative on a video set.

In a green screen room, we see them play around with a camera and different lighting effects, having fun behind the scenes of what looks like the shoot for "Dynamite."

It's a super cute peek at their friendship dynamic when outside of the spotlight. Although obviously... there is a spotlight in the video.

Of course, all of this is just keeping us busy while we eagerly await the release of BTS's upcoming single "Butter."

In a couple of teaser clips for the track released on Monday, we see Jungkook and RM playing around while a snippet of the English-language song plays.

Then there's the 60-minute-long video featuring a melting cartoon pat of butter, which is oddly compelling:

We still have a couple weeks to wait for "Butter," the second English-language BTS song after the release of their smash hit "Dynamite." It drops on May 21.

In the meantime, here's hoping we get more cute videos to watch!