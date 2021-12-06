BTS will be taking an "extended period of rest."

On Sunday, the K-pop superstars' management company, Big Hit, issued a statement announcing the hiatus, which will begin after they finish up all their previously scheduled performances.

"This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy," Big Hit wrote. "It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families."

The statement continued, "We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest."

Not only that, but Big Hit said that BTS is also preparing for their new album and an upcoming March concert that will be that will "mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter'" and give them a chance to "connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul."

"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS," the statement concluded. "They will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans."

The break will be the septet's first since 2019. However, all seven members have since revealed individual Instagram accounts, perhaps to keep fans updated and stay connected to them during their vacation. And the handles? RM is at @rkive, Jin is at @jin, Suga is at @agustd, J-Hope is at @uarmyhope, Jimin is at @j.m, V is at @thv and Jungkook is at @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz.

Read the entire statement below.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021