Britney Spears is finally ready to return to music, at least according to one music industry insider.

On Monday, July 25, Page Six published an exclusive report claiming that the pop superstar had secretly recorded a new version of Elton John's 1971 hit "Tiny Dancer," with none other than the Rocket Man himself.

“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan," a source said of the collaboration, which was apparently completed last week at a "super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt" in Beverly Hills.

"They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible,” they continued, adding that the pop icons had "already played it for people at their record label."

"And everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the insider went on to say, before revealing that Universal Music is planning to publicly release the track next month after brokering “a record-breaking deal” for the star's big comeback.

"They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer," they said. "Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”

If the report turns out to be true, the song will be Spears' official return to music following the November 2021 termination of her controversial conservatorship, which gave full control of her personhood and estate to her father, Jamie Spears, for over 13 years. After all, while Spears was able to record music, tour and perform her Las Vegas residency under the legal arrangement from 2008 to 2021, she later claimed in her bombshell court testimony that she was typically made to work against her will — to the financial benefit of her father.

Neither Spears nor John have commented on the report. In the meantime though, you can read Page Six's full piece on their rumored "Tiny Dancer" duet here.