Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
It's Nice to Laugh
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Chromatica
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Pride

One thing is clear: Jamie Spears is not here for the #FreeBritney movement.

The father of world renowned pop star Britney Spears told The New York Post, per Page Six, that the conspiracies are "a joke." "All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue," he said. "It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

Related | Britney Spears's Conservatorship Hearing Was Shut Down By #FreeBritney Protesters

Spears also denied accusations that he's been stealing his daughter's money over the years. "I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year," he said. "How the hell would I steal something?"

But he said that what really gets on his nerves is how far some people have taken the viral online movement. "People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It's horrible. We don't want those kinds of fans. I love my daughter." He continued, "I love all my kids. But this is our business. It's private."

Britney, 38, has been in a 12-year legal conservatorship, with her being under her father's care. His duties include managing her finances. Last month, fans who supported the #FreeBritney went as far as disrupting a confidential quarterly Zoom meeting meeting Britney had with a judge.

Photo via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like