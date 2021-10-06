Brian Laundrie's neighbors are trying to capitalize on the news coverage surrounding the Gabby Petito case.

According to TMZ, the people on his street have begun renting out space to the media outlets camped outside the North Port, Florida residence as the FBI (and Dog the Bounty Hunter) continue their manhunt. Laundrie — who's been missing since September — is the number one suspect in the murder of fiancée Petito, which authorities believe happened during the two "vanlifers" recent cross-country trip.

Related | Dog the Bounty Hunter Found a Clue About Brian Laundrie

To make things even worse, Laundrie's neighbors are now attempting to profit off the death of a 22-year-old woman, offering them lawn space and providing tents, WiFi and bathrooms amongst other stakeout comforts. However, it seems like pricing depends on the homeowner, the outlet reported that some of them are charging up to $3500 a week.

All of this comes after North Port police banned media from parking on the street in an attempt to prevent the media circus from taking over the neighborhood, even though their plan completely backfired.

Read TMZ's full report here.