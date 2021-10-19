Federal authorities (and Dog the Bounty Hunter) are hot on the trail of Brian Laundrie. In the process, they have mistaken a man for being the suspected murderer, leading to him get into one scary situation.

The New Yorker reports that a New York man, who was in the middle of taking a nap with his partner in a hotel bed, was startled after Marshals burst into his room with their guns drawn. They mistook him for Laundrie, who's been on the run since Gabby Petito went missing.

The mistaken man, Severin Beckwith, told the New Yorker that he, along with his partner, had been on a hiking trip since September. They stopped in North Carolina and took a break at the Lodge at Fontana Village Resort.

The two went to sleep after lunch, but were awakened by a "muffled voice" outside of their door followed by some loud knocking. "Next thing I see is a bunch of guys with riot shields with 'U.S. Marshals' written on them," Beckwith said. "Handguns pointed at my face."

Beckwith revealed that he was handcuffed and taken into the resort's hallway while still in his underwear. After the Marshals fingerprinted him using the resort's WiFi, they let him go — and also suggested for him to shave his beard.

Beckwith revealed that a marina shuttle employee snapped a picture of him and shared it with the authorities, believing him to be Laundrie.

Laundrie is currently considered to be a person of interest in the disappearance and murder of Petito. Wanted in connection with an alleged instance of unauthorized debit card use involving one of Petito's cards, he hasn't been seen since September 14 — three days before his parents reported him to be a missing person.

On October 5, Laundire's sister, Cassie, spoke in an interview with ABC News, saying, "I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess."