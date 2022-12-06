A pair of artists were booted from a show over a live breast milking performance.

Given that the whole breastfeeding in public thing has been circulating for quite some time now, most of us should know by now that demonizing a completely natural and necessary bodily function is pretty dumb. However, it seems as if a couple galleries at Art Basel Miami Beach missed the memo this past weekend, at least if their response to OONA and Lori Baldwin's new piece is any indication.

According to an exclusive report from TMZ, the duo popped up at the Satellite Art Show this past weekend to perform "MILKING THE ARTIST," which involved OONA producing breast milk in front of a large crowd before putting the milk up for auction, with the highest bid clocking in at $200,000. However, both artists were forcibly escorted off the premises by security.

As noted by TMZ, the breasts appeared to be prosthetic, with OONA later telling the outlet that "they are as real as you want them to be." More important though was the fact that the pumping itself was proceeded by both artists talking about the fetishization of female breasts, which OONA touched on in a recent tweet about the performance.

"You’ve heard of play to earn, but you’ve never experienced milk to mint. Is the breast utilitarian or sexual?," she wrote back in November, prior to introducing the concept of cryptocurrency and ownership into the mix by adding, "What utility do your NFTs really give you?"



Meanwhile, Baldwin stated in an Instagram post that "MILKING THE ARTIST" — a.k.a. "Milk to Mint" — was an exploration of "Feminism, Speciesism, and Milk," as viewers were supposedly "invited to milk the artist."

"If and only if you milk the artist then you can own her artwork. Because don’t all these art fairs already milk the artist?

#artbasel," as Baldwin wrote.

However, it appears as if the artists were also ejected from another Art Basel exhibition last week, judging from OONA's Instagram post asking, "Is this not art?"

"Thank god that @scopeartshow kicked off the official program bc now we don't have to share any of the $ with them #bye50%," she continued. "Grateful for breasts, women who buy Art, and @iamloribaldwin."

