A couple of weeks ago, paparazzi shots of Kanye and North West — as well as British rappers Stormzy and Skepta — emerged of them entering a theater venue in London for a secret fashion show put on by Bottega Veneta. (Attendees had to put their phones away that evening.)

Now, we finally know went down at the October showcase. The brand released a video this morning of the event, where guests each sat in socially distant chairs spaced several feet apart in the green-lit venue. It was Creative Director Daniel Lee's first time presenting a BV collection in London as he skipped his usual Milan Fashion Week slot this past September.

For this Spring 2021 outing, which was dubbed Bottega Veneta Salon 01 (a nod to the intimacy of salon-style fashion shows from the old days) Lee's penchant for chunky knits and nubby textures was on full display. Some dresses were decorated with fringes of actual shells while other looks sported car wash hems and asymmetrical ruching.

The designer, who studied knitwear at Central Saint Martins, also wanted to find a way to convey the process behind the collection, so he developed three books containing inspiration images, work-in-progress shots (taken by German conceptual artist Rosemarie Trockel) and photos from the show itself. A record of the spoken word soundtrack by Swedish singer-songwriter Neneh Cherry rounds out the format.

See, below, for more looks from Bottega Veneta's latest collection.