It has been a year since Bo Burnham released his pandemic-fueled comedy special Inside and if we're being completely honest — not a lot has changed. On paper, restrictions may have loosened up (and no doubt you've stepped foot outside your domicile to see a concert or visit with friends and family) but odds are, you still spend significantly more time indoors than you did prior to 2020 which makes the comedian's Netflix special filmed during quarantine bittersweetly prescient.

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of Inside's release, Burnham has returned with an extra hour of footage that originally ended up on the cutting room floor. Fittingly called The Inside Outtakes, Burnham shared the collection of clips on his YouTube in a nice nod to the musical comedian's origins on the platform. Announcing the surprise release on Twitter, Burnham wrote "I’ve spent the last two months editing together material that I shot for the special but didn’t end up using. It will be on my YouTube channel in one hour. I hope you enjoy it.”

In addition to the overwhelming wave of critical praise the special received, Burnham also took home Emmy awards for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Music Direction. Burnham also took home a Grammy for "All Eyes on Me" in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category which has the distinction of being the first comedy song to ever chart on the Billboard Global 200. Accolades aside, Inside was pretty inescapable last summer with songs like “White Woman’s Instagram,” “Bezos I” and “Welcome to the Internet” dominating TikTok.

You can check out the full Inside Outtakes video here.