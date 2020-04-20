Blue Ivy Carter has proven that she's beginning to take after her mom, Beyoncé, as a talented multihyphenate. She's an award-winning singer, a makeup-artist, and now she can add budding scientist to the list.

During these times, with Ms. Rona out and about, our greatest defense is constantly washing our hands. The CDC, and multiple other medical and science experts have emphasized the importance of using soap, as opposed to relying on sanitizers and disinfectants. And now Blue Ivy wants to remind the public with her own PSA.

Blue's grandmother, Tina Knowles, posted a video of her granddaughter performing a science experiment that demonstrates the importance of using soap. "Hey y'all," the eight-year-old said in the video. "And since we're stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home too."

She has a bowl of water with some pepper to represent COVID-19. She then dips her hand in soap, and then dunks it in the bowl, causing the pepper to disperse. Blue then says, "This is why it's very important to wash your hands."

Take a cue from Ms. Blue, everyone! Wash your hands, stay home if you can, and stay healthy.