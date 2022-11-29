Blu DeTiger , a 24-year-old New Yorker with a SoCal blonde mane, is not exactly who you might expect to be the Gen Z face of bass. Yet, here she is — slapping the bass in front of packed venues and whipping her beachy hair, and her fans, into a frenzy. After touring with pop legends like Caroline Polachek and FLETCHER as their go-to bassist, she’s on the road again, but this time she’s headlining her own shows for the Blu DeTour.

DeTiger picked up a bass at age 11 and has yet to set it down. She began her career in New York City, convincing clubs to let her (at the time, a 17-year-old NYU student) DJ their late-night sets. Bringing her guitar and improvising original bass lines over disco, house and funk records, she soon became a buzzy name in the city club-kid world.

Her now-distinct style blends the disco pop from her days on the dancefloor with a '60s punk-rock grit to produce offbeat rhythmic funk tracks.

But perhaps what cemented DeTiger’s place in the industry the most was support from her peers, gaining over a million TikTok followers during quarantine as she taught young music enthusiasts “Bass 101” in tutorial-style videos. Her fans, many of whom were inspired to pick up the bass themselves, are now known as her “bass army.”

Since her meteoric rise on TikTok, she’s performed on SNL and at Bonnaroo, released an EP and her recent singles — which include collaborations with Biig Piig (“Crash Course”) and Chromeo (“BLUTOOTH” and ”good 4 u”) are evidence of her continued musical evolution.

While she tours the country with her custom mirrored Fender, PAPER goes behind the curtains of her El Ray concert in Los Angeles to get some backstage gossip.

Photo by Abby Orons

Before the show I went outside to see my name on the marquee. This is a feeling I’ll never get used to.

Photo by Abby Orons

The bass I’ve been playing on this tour is a Fender custom shop — it’s super lightweight and has a mirror pickguard. I really like how photos of the reflection look. It’s an easy way to check if my makeup is all set too :)

Photo by Abby Orons

I have been a fan of Chromeo since I was a kid. Me and my brother Rex got to work with them in the studio earlier this year which was a dream come true. We put out two songs together called “BLUTOOTH” and “enough 4 u." Here’s us laughing in the green room before the show. We always have so much fun together.

Photo by Tsarina Merrin

Pre-show huddle with the band. The minutes before we step on stage can usually be really hectic so before we go on I make sure we take a second to come together and center ourselves. I give a short fun pep talk with our hands in the middle as if we were on a sports team and then we go on!

Photo by Tsarina Merrin

Classic hair flip. I probably do a minimum of 50 a show.

Photo by Tsarina Merrin

I love going into the crowd during the shows. It makes me feel more connected to the audience, I can really vibe with them up close.

Photo by Tsarina Merrin

On stage with my funk brothers Chromeo playing "BLUTOOTH." I brought them up as special guests. It’s so fun to play together and was a special surprise for the audience.

Photo by Tsarina Merrin

I have a platform stage piece on this tour for some key moments in the show. This is from "Cotton Candy Lemonade."

Sharing a moment with a fan. This is what it’s all about for me.

Photo by Tsarina Merrin

Feeling the energy from the crowd.

Photo by Abby Orons

I love the disco balls and lighting setup we have on this tour. Funk and disco are my roots and I wanted to ensure that was displayed throughout the set.

Photo by Muriel Margaret

Feels totally surreal to be able to play my music in iconic venues like El Rey. It’s truly an honor and I’m so grateful for everyone who came out to this show and the tour.

Fall 2022 Blu DeTour Dates: November 29, 2022 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN November 30, 2022 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C. December 1, 2022 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA December 3, 2022 - Webster Hall - New York, NY