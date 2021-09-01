Listen, it's been a long quarantine. Even though things are opening back up and people are getting to leave their homes for the first time in nearly a year and a half, the extended time spent isolated from society has clearly taken its toll and it's starting to show in some of the weirdest ways.

This week, Twitter account @stem_feed, usually devoted to sharing engineering-related things, got a bit more than they probably bargained for when they shared a photo of Hybrid Air Vehicles' Airlander 10 blimp. To be fair, blimps are pretty cool and the Airlander 10 does have the distinction of being the world's longest aircraft. However, that wasn't what caught people's attention, but rather its suggestive shape.

The internet, with its mind collectively in the gutter, was quick to hone in on the fact that the blimp kind of looks like it has a pretty plump and juicy ass. Not sure whether it's the shape of the two lobes atop the blimp or the very precise placement of that metal diamond that makes the dirigible appear so lewd, but you don't have to look hard to see it.

It doesn't take much to set off the internet's sex deprived populace and soon the unsuspecting engineering account was flooded with thousands of thirsty quote retweets. And while, as Vice points out, hypersexual anthropomorphic airplanes are certainly a very real thing that exists in the dark corners of DeviantArt and Reddit, this just happened to be an unedited photo of a blimp that got caught in the horny crossfire.