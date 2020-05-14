Billy Porter Is Auctioning off Some Prime Music Memorabilia

To benefit COVID-19 relief efforts, British-Jamaican record label, Island Records announced today that their special event, the One Love auction will be hosted by Billy Porter live May 21 at 1:00 PM EST.

The event will auction off music memorabilia from iconic artists, both legendary and modern.

Items up for grabs include Amy Winehouse's stilettos, a rare Bob Marley print signed by Ziggy Marley and even a Shawn Mendes-signed guitar. Folk and trip-hop fans rejoice, as special "care packages" from Nick Drake and Portishead will also be available, which include signed notes and books from Gabrielle Drake and also Beth Gibbons' handwritten lyrics with a Technics deck, respectively.

Once-in-a-lifetime experiences will also be granted, such as two tickets to see Grace Jones headline Meltdown Festival in 2021, a virtual banjo lesson from Mumford & Sons' Winston Marshall, a three-night getaway for two at Strawberry Hill Hotel in Jamaica and more.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit NHS Charities Together and Feeding America to help care for those impacted by financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. To bid, scroll through the catalogue of items or to learn more, visit the Omega Auctions page here.