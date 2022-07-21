We are just a little over a week out from the arrival of Beyoncé's newest album, Renaissance, and now the artist has returned to reveal the forthcoming record's full tracklist.

Already one of the year's most anticipated releases, the packed 16-track listing was more than enough to get the Hive buzzing with titles like "Alien Superstar," "Plastic Off the Sofa," "Virgo's Groove" and "Thique" all emerging as early standouts among the bunch. The artist's first solo album since 2016's Lemonade, the tracklist didn't reveal any potential collaborators or features but as we've already seen from Big Freedia's cameo on "Break My Sou,l" that doesn't mean it's entirely out of the question.

As far as takeaways from the tracklist go, there isn't a whole lot to green just yet, but we're speculating "America Has a Problem" will be the scorching political song, "Cuff It" will serve as a painful reminder of our single status and the 6-minute "Virgo's Groove" will undoubtedly be a whole vibe and half.

Having already introduced the album as a dance record thanks to lead single "Break My Soul," it will be interesting to see how the tracklist ends up manifesting ("Alien Superstar" is definitely giving off some Chromatica energy). Check out the full Renaissance tracklist and some of the various reactions and memes it's spawned as a result, below.

Renaissance: 01 I’m That Girl

02 Cozy

03 Alien Superstar

04 Cuff It

05 Energy

06 Break My Soul

07 Church Girl

08 Plastic Off the Sofa

09 Virgo’s Groove

10 Move

11 Heated

12 Thique

13 All Up in Your Mind

14 America Has a Problem

15 Pure/Honey

16 Summer Renaissance