We are just a little over a week out from the arrival of Beyoncé's newest album, Renaissance, and now the artist has returned to reveal the forthcoming record's full tracklist.
Already one of the year's most anticipated releases, the packed 16-track listing was more than enough to get the Hive buzzing with titles like "Alien Superstar," "Plastic Off the Sofa," "Virgo's Groove" and "Thique" all emerging as early standouts among the bunch. The artist's first solo album since 2016's Lemonade, the tracklist didn't reveal any potential collaborators or features but as we've already seen from Big Freedia's cameo on "Break My Sou,l" that doesn't mean it's entirely out of the question.
As far as takeaways from the tracklist go, there isn't a whole lot to green just yet, but we're speculating "America Has a Problem" will be the scorching political song, "Cuff It" will serve as a painful reminder of our single status and the 6-minute "Virgo's Groove" will undoubtedly be a whole vibe and half.
Having already introduced the album as a dance record thanks to lead single "Break My Soul," it will be interesting to see how the tracklist ends up manifesting ("Alien Superstar" is definitely giving off some Chromatica energy). Check out the full Renaissance tracklist and some of the various reactions and memes it's spawned as a result, below.
Renaissance:
01 I’m That Girl
02 Cozy
03 Alien Superstar
04 Cuff It
05 Energy
06 Break My Soul
07 Church Girl
08 Plastic Off the Sofa
09 Virgo’s Groove
10 Move
11 Heated
12 Thique
13 All Up in Your Mind
14 America Has a Problem
15 Pure/Honey
16 Summer Renaissance
\u201cEveryone: \u201cWho is that girl?\u201d\n\nBeyonc\u00e9: \n\n#RENAISSANCE \u201d— RENAISSANCE Updates \ud83e\udea9 (@RENAISSANCE Updates \ud83e\udea9) 1658348983
\u201cBeyonc\u00e9 releasing her first solo album in 6 years & the first track to kick off her return is entitled \u201cI\u2019m That Girl\u201d\ud83e\udee0??? Oh yea, she\u2019s coming for blood\ud83d\ude0cAnd to remind the gurls WHY SHE\u2019S THAT GWORL \ud83d\ude01\ud83d\ude06\ud83c\udf89\ud83e\udd42#RENAISSANCE\u201d— Beyonc\u00e9 Broke Will\u2019s Soul (@Beyonc\u00e9 Broke Will\u2019s Soul) 1658351107
\u201cMe talking about track 8 - \u2018Plastic Off the Sofa\u2019 \n\n#RENAISSANCE \u201d— RENAISSANCE Updates \ud83e\udea9 (@RENAISSANCE Updates \ud83e\udea9) 1658349170
\u201cBeyonc\u00e9 has a song on the album called America Has A Problem\u2026oh Republicans about to be madddd\u201d— \u2728 (@\u2728) 1658349799
\u201cBeyonc\u00e9 goes killing in AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM #RENAISSANCE\u201d— BEYONC\u00c9 NEWS (@BEYONC\u00c9 NEWS) 1658350198
\u201c\u201cAmerica has a problem\u201d - me, after candy bars cost 75 cent more\u201d— Vic Damone Jr (@Vic Damone Jr) 1658348527
\u201cbeyonce releasing a song called virgo\u2019s groove in the beginning of leo season she\u2019s kinda sick actually\u201d— sk (@sk) 1658349569
\u201cVirgo's Groove is 6 minutes long.\n\nIs she gonna drag Gemini's again, we can't take another hit after signs.\u201d— Sisa (@Sisa) 1658349983
\u201cTrack 16 - \u2018Summer Renaissance\u2019 is coming to end us I CAN TELL YOU THAT #RENAISSANCE\u201d— RENAISSANCE Updates \ud83e\udea9 (@RENAISSANCE Updates \ud83e\udea9) 1658349248
\u201cWas this a hint to plastic off the sofa ? #RENAISSANCE ?! \ud83d\udce2\u201d— ALIEN SUPERSTAR\ud83d\udc1d\ud83d\udef8 (@ALIEN SUPERSTAR\ud83d\udc1d\ud83d\udef8) 1658349812
\u201c@beyhivecombr Alien Superstar \ud83d\udc40\n#RENAISSANCE\u201d— BEYHIVE.com.br | RENAISSANCE (@BEYHIVE.com.br | RENAISSANCE) 1658350103
Photo via Getty/ Brooks Kraft
