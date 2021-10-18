Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reportedly put their historic New Orleans mansion on the market.

TMZ reports that the Carters are selling the property for $4.5 million. The 13,292 square-foot home was a former Presbyterian church with three floors and 26-foot ceilings, and was converted to three 1,000-square-foot apartments and the main residence. It has a total of seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The home, located in New Orleans' Historic Garden District — close to the main Mardi Gras parade route — hosted many big events with celebrity guests. And, according to TMZ, the listing for the place also included a co-sign from a Grammy-winning artist who said, "I did my best writing ever while watching the sunset from the rooftop garden!"

This summer the mansion caught fire, but was saved in time before it got completely destroyed. It wasn't made public whether anyone was home at the time, there were no injuries reported. Authorities said that the cause of the blaze was arson.