Supermodel Bella Hadid is crazy booked this fashion month, having already walked for the biggest brands like Dior, Fendi and Burberry. But the latest outfit she was spotted in while in Paris has to take the cake for her best look of the season so far.

The winter white coat with shearling collar, matching gloves and knee-high oxblood boots were serving you Meredith Blake realness with that perfectly coifed '60s hairdo and bold red lop. She looked ever bit the glamorous doll with her gold earrings and ladylike bag.

She actually wore this look on the runway for Lanvin's Fall 2020 show this morning, but she made it look even more posh and elegant by taking it to the cobblestone streets of the French capital.

Her sister Gigi also walked the Lanvin show, closing it out in a sheer dress, floor-length coat and leather opera gloves (a recurring trend this season). This was Creative Director Bruno Sialelli's third collection for the luxury fashion house, which featured wispy ruffled dresses, elongated silhouettes and colorful leather capes.

See, below, for more photos from Lanvin's Fall 2020 collection.