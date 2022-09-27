With the sheer amount of websites that let consumers sell and purchase designer items amongst each other, Balenciaga is joining in with a resale program of their own in an effort to promote sustainability.

They formally announced their Re-Sell Program after a successful pilot. In partnership with white-label resale platform Replant, customers can now drop off their unwanted Balenciaga at participating stores or have them picked up to go through a thorough documentation process which includes photography, authentication, appraisal and more.

The listing is then put up on Reflaunt's worldwide network of over 25 secondary marketplaces which includes Tradesy and Vestiaire Collective. Once the item is sold, the seller is provided with either money or a Balenciaga credit value. The credit is worth 20% more than the monetary payout, incentivizing sellers to continue the cycle.

The announcement comes after a long effort to reduce their carbon footprint. In addition to being fur and exotic leather-free, the fashion powerhouse has worked to streamline everything from their design process to shipping in ways that do not disturb the natural world around us.

Balenciaga is far from the first brand to do this. Valentino recently announced a program to sell vintage items from customers in exchange for credit, also encouraging the circular process. Gucci's Vault is the brand's attempt at an experimental online store, combining vintage pieces with emerging designers. As nostalgia continues to be a major selling point, many brands are taking it into their own hands to bring new life to old pieces and preserve the beauty of their timeless fashion.

Balenciaga's resale program begins today at participating locations. To find stores, schedule a pick-up and find out more about the program, you can do so here.