Jacquemus knows how to create buzz around their campaigns, and its latest one with Bad Bunny is no exception.
The images released today and lensed by Tom Kneller and Zoey Radford Scott show the Latin superstar wearing heels, neon suits, baggy shorts and heels while frolicking around Miami.
Not much was shared around the concept of the campaign except that it's a preview of an upcoming Jacquemus collection called "Le Splash," which, judging from the jet skiing, hose spraying and sun tanning by the pool, will have some sort of nautical bent to it.
More information about "Le Splash" is expected to come out soon. (Their last collection, "La Montagne," was shown last July.) But in the meantime, soak in Bad Bunny's very wet campaign photos, below.
Photography by Tom Kneller and Zoey Radford Scott/ Courtesy of Jacquemus
